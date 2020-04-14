State Senator Seward released from hospital, continues COVID-19 recovery at home

(WBNG) -- The Chief of Staff for Senator James L. Seward says the senator has been discharged from the Albany Medical Center.

Seward is now recovering from COVID-19 at home.

The senator's office says, "The outpouring of prayers and well wishes from neighbors, constituents, friends, legislative colleagues, local officials and others has encouraged, strengthened and cheered [Seward and his family] through the recent challenging weeks."

Seward is expected to fully recover and resume his duties.

The senator announced in early 2020 that he is not running for reelection.