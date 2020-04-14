Tioga County launches COVID-19 emergency relief loan program for small businesses

(WBNG) -- Small businesses in Tioga County impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for emergency loans.

Tioga County Legislature created a $475,000 fund to provide zero percent interest, 180- day emergency loan for businesses that have fewer than 50 employees.

The county says the purpose of the loan is prevent staff reductions and allow businesses to offset loses caused by the pandemic.

County officials say the source of the funding for the loan program is a HUD Small Cities revolving fund held by the county.

Small businesses will be loaned up to $25,000.

The Tioga County Industrial Developmental Agency, who will administer the loans, estimates the average loan size to be about $10,000.

Small business can apply for a loan by clicking here and scrolling down to Business Support Information.