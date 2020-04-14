Visions FCU ‘Heart of a Hero’ Campaign

(WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union is shining some light during this time with their new "Heart of a Hero" spotlight campaign.

Visions is featuring a new Heart of a Hero recipient each week on their social media which includes Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and their website. The heroes are regular business partners or members of Visions who are doing extraordinary things.

"We have over 200,000 members," Tim Strong, the Community Development Manager at Visions, says. "We wanted to tell their stories. It makes people want to continue doing good things."

Visions FCU gives the weekly heroes $500 to support their efforts. Honorees are selected in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania by Visions employees.