Wegmans limiting customers, starting wellness checks

(WBNG)- Wegmans has announced that they will now be having limitations on how many customers go into their stores during this coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Wegmans website, they said they will be operating their stores at 15 to 20 percent of their maximum occupancy and will be having practices in place to ensure that they are staying within those limits at all of their locations.

They also mentioned, they will start to require employees to go through a wellness check before the start of every shift when they go into the store. The wellness check will include a few questions asking about their health as well as temperature checks.

The store says that if an employee experiences temperatures of 100 degrees or more, they will be asked to go home with pay and to contact their medical provider. If they do not have a doctor, the employee can take advantage of the telemedicine option for the care they need.

These safety measures follow their previous measures Wegmans created such as closing the stores for the evening to do cleaning, having Plexiglass shields installed at their pharmacies and front-end registers, and providing masks for employees.

For more on the coronavirus click here.