A little cool

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Late day mixed showers. 0-T” rain, 0-T” snow 20% High 44 (40-46) Wind W 5-10 G15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-.20” rain, 0-1” snow 20% Low 26 (24-26) Wind NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 0-T” rain, 0-.T” snow 20% High 40 (38-42) Wind NW 5-10 mph

We'll get some early sun today, but with a weakening low moving in, we'll have some late day mixed showers. There will be a better chance of mixed showers tonight.

With more of a trough coming in Thursday, we'll keep the unsettle weather in the forecast with a few mixed rain and snow showers. A low will track in from the west Friday. This will give us our best chance of rain and snow in the seven day forecast.

We'll have clouds with a few lingering showers for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will try to climb closer to season average Sunday and Monday. Partly cloudy and cooler for Tuesday.

