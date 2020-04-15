American Heart Association staying active while in quarantine

(WBNG) -- According to the American Heart Association (AHA), adults should get 150 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity each week, 75 minutes of vigorous activity, or both. The AHA has some tips on how to stay active while in quarantine.

They recommend that adults participate in 30 minutes of activity a day, whether it's using household items or household chores such as cleaning or taking the trash out. The AHA suggests getting outside and walking around your neighborhood; if you can't, then they suggest you break up your activity by doing jumping jacks between episodes if you're watching TV, jogging in place during commercials, or doing yoga while watching.

On Sunday, April 26th, Southern Tier residents can get active with the Virtual Southern Tier Walk to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, to raise funds, and to encourage physical activity. Instead of a registration fee, participants are encouraged to fundraise and make a personal donation to support the Heart Walk when you register ahead of time.

Although the AHA won't see participants in person, they can still see and hear you through social media virtually. To participate in the walk, run or walk in your neighborhood and share to social media by using the hashtag "#BingHeartWalk" and share a post-walk selfie to Facebook and claim your "virtual finish line" by updating your profile picture and selecting the heart "Walk Finish Line" frame.

For more information, visit heart.org, SouthernTierHeartWalk.org, or email SouthernTierHeartWalk@heart.org.