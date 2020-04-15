Broome County sees 159 COVID-19 cases, doctors promise local ER’s are safe

Broome County April 15 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Wednesday that there are 120 active cases of the coronavirus in the county.

31 people have recovered from the virus and 8 people have died. In total, 159 have tested positive for the virus.

A map detailing where cases are located in Broome County can be found by clicking here.

197 people are in mandatory quarantine and 62 people are in precautionary quarantine.

Garnar also announced that testing in the county is ramping up. 1,127 have been tested in the county.

Emergency care for other medical issues

Garnar invited medical leaders from UHS and Lourdes Hospital to ensure the safety of patients who come into the hospitals for reasons other than COVID-19.

Medical leaders from the two hospitals say they have strong infection control policies to ensure patients who do not have the coronavirus do not get sick.

Director of Emergency Services at UHS Dr. Steven Gomez says people should call EMS if they think they are having a heart attack, stroke or any other life threatening medical condition.

He says EMS providers have increased training and supplies to handle medical situations during the pandemic.

Garnar says he wanted everyone to be healthy regardless of what medical conditions a person has.

Masks

The county executive repeated Governor Andrew Cuomo's order for the public to wear masks.

In his April 15 news conference, Cuomo said he will sign an executive order that mandates all people in public cover their faces with a mask or cloth.