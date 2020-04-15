Elizabeth Church Nursing Home adjust activities amid COVID-19

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Nursing homes across the country are making changes in order to keep residents and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the United Methodist Homes' Elizabeth Church Saint Louise Manors.

"It's taken our calendar which was so full and so fun to almost nothing," said Activities Director Katherine Micha.

Micha told 12 News she's had to adjust, postpone and cancel tons of activities lately because of possible health risks they could cause.

"We're doing more one-on-one activities. We'll cut crafts and play games, but we'll take it right to their room, do the project right there and leave it in their rooms versus getting everyone together in a group," Micha said.

But Micha hasn't let limitations and adjustments deter her and her staff's commitment to create fun experiences for residents.

Recently, Micha and her staff created the nursing homes' version of "Don't Stand So Close To Me," getting their own residents involved in a fun way to help promote social distancing and safe habits during COVID-19.

"We started just videotaping the residents and the staff kind of just doing different things," Micha said. "We got such a kick out of it. It was fun."

The director, believing things like the video and other activities are important to keeping seniors engaged, even at a distance.

"I think it's good that they have the stimulation from the staff because I knew my grandma is at home, and she is by herself, so she really is isolated," Micha said. "At least at the nursing home, there are people watching them, there are people who can notice, something right away or can talk to them if they're having a bad day."

Micha hopes when the coronavirus concerns slow down she will be able to organize a party for residents and staff to enjoy.