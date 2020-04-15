Father and son duo creates PPE pipeline, unites people in need

(WBNG) -- A local father and son are simplifying the way people acquire personal protective equipment from others in the community through a new website.

Father and son Joe and Aidan Weston were already working to make face shields for people who need them in our area when they decided to step it up.

"It really touched us, what can we do to make this more, and expand it and get it out in the community, because there's such a need for it," said Joe Weston.

The pair noticed a disconnect in the PPE pipeline in the area, Joe Weston saying, "Aidan and I tried to think of a better way to get the word out and have a streamlined hub for people who produce PPE in the community to contact folks who need the PPE in the community."

Solving their problem, the pair, alongside help from local company Sage Solutions, created a new website titled 'Hometown PPE.'

If you are in need of PPE, you can request what kind of item and how many on the website. Then, a volunteer can take on your need, make the product and it gets delivered to you.

The website became fully operational as of April 14 and has orders from three people and seven volunteers.

For the duo, the goal now focuses on awareness.

"We just need more volunteers, again like you pointed out there's a lot of people making it, we just need them to know about the site," said Joe Weston.

However, the father and son said their goals expand far beyond that.

"Our dream of the project is to, every community takes it and installs it in their community and every county or a couple places in the state that would help immensely with front line workers to get some items that they need," said Joe Weston.

It's a project the pair said pays off big time.

"The gratitude that the people have and the comfort they get from it is, it's unbelievable, you can't put it into words," said Joe Weston.

As of Wednesday you can order masks, shields and ventilator splitters on the website.