Good Samaritans get together on Facebook to mass produce face shields

(WBNG) -- A group of Good Samaritans are taking on a newer technology with the sole intention of helping in a time of crisis.

The Southern Tier 3D Printed Face Shields Project, a group on Facebook, brought together 3D printing enthusiasts to create face shields for local medical providers.

"The hospitals tend to be the first place supplies go, and a lot of the other organizations tend to be at the bottom of the list. We started out by reaching out to local EMS, and we've hit just about every EMS location we can think of in Broome County and Tioga County as well," said Jason Herne, founder of the group.

In the beginning, the group was only able to make about 50 shields per week. Now, as they've recruited more help, they're making about 700 per week.

Jacob Gagnon, a founding member of the group, said he knew he needed to serve his community with his skills on the printer.

"Once I heard this was going on, I knew this was one small thing I could do to help out in a time when a lot of us are feeling helpless," said Gagnon.

They've now distributed more than 1000 face shields to medical providers throughout the Southern Tier, but they're still looking to do more.

"Anybody with a 3D printer, we could definitely use your support. If you could help us print the frames for the face shields, if anybody that would like to do assembly, we could use some help with assembly, it takes a few hours to assemble 100 of these things," said Herne.

Organizers are also asking medical providers to contact them if they are in need of face shields.

The group has also received assistance from Curio Printing, Chenango Point Cycles, and EXIT Realty to assemble and distribute the shields.

If you would like to help, you can reach Jason Herne at 607-727-0440, or email him at 3dshields@pm.me.

If you would like to join the project group on Facebook, visit their page.

If you would like to donate to printing and distributing the shields, visit this website.