Local greenhouses marching on through their typical peak season, how can you still get flowers?

TOWN OF TRIANGLE (WBNG) -- Greenhouses, flower shops, this is typically the time of year when they're at their busiest and growing the most plants. So, how are things going of late and how can you potentially still get some color in your home?

One local greenhouse, Schaefer's Gardens, has been around for a number of years and they can't remember a time like the one we're in now.

Most of their sales come wholesale, which means large quantities to events, businesses, and retail stores that sell flowers.

Thus far, the pandemic hasn't impacted them in an extreme way and they continue to remain busy growing their crop.

Along with flowers, they are growing some early spring vegetables, and they anticipate this spring to be a good one no matter how things unfold.

"Everyone is always ready for spring and I think this year more so than ever. So, we're just going to keep running and hope that everything goes excellent," said Co-Manager Vicky Schaefer.

Though the Schaefer's mainly sell wholesale, they say most of the shops they sell to are still selling flowers and have options on how you can get some in your home or yard if you want to pick up gardening as a new hobby.

So call your local garden center or flower shop. They may still have options for you to pick up different flowers, like a colorful dahlia, to bring some color to your home this spring.