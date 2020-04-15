More than a year after burning down, Airport Inn Bar & Grill ready to reopen

MAINE (WBNG)- It has been a long road to recovery for the Airport Inn Bar & Grill, but more than a year after a fire destroyed the local staple, it's ready to reopen its doors.

During the early morning hours of January 29 in 2019, fire departments from all around the area battled flames at the Airport Inn .

The business was just getting started on its preparations for the Super Bowl when it went up in flames. Four people were able to evacuate safely with no injuries.

Just last night, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page saying it plans on reopening Wednesday, April 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.

The restaurant says they will be doing takeout orders only, no delivery. They also say that you shouldn't call them before 3:15 to place your order and they won't be doing any online orders.

They also say that when you do arrive, to wait in your car until the time you have been given to pick up your order.

