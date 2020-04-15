New York airports receive funding through CARES Act

(WBNG/CNY CENTRAL)- Many airports are now receiving funding through the CARES Act relief law including a few in New York State.

The CARES Act relief law will send money to airports to help offset the costs of the coronavirus. Some of the funds will go towards cleaning, extra staffing, as well as general operations, debt service and payroll.

Some of the New York airports that are receiving the funds include the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, the Greater Rochester International Airport, the Albany International Airport and the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is getting $12,921,402 with a provision included that requires the airport to retain 90% of its workforce through the end of this year.

Syracuse is receiving the same amount as Rochester, but less than Albany which is getting $15,277,876 and Buffalo will be getting $21,647,814.

It is unclear on whether or not the Greater Area Binghamton Airport in Maine is getting funds or not.

The Federal Aviation Administration has set out guidelines to airports that include the need of additional documentation should the airport wish to use the funds for airport development projects that do no have a direct connection to COVID-19.

