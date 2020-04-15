OSHA fines company more than $204,000 in September death of employee

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Environmental Products and Services of Vermont over $204,000 over an explosion at a Speedway on Front Street that left one employee dead.

On Sept. 20, 2019, 57-year-old Arthur M. Hines of Syracuse was killed. He was inside a gas tank working when it exploded.

According to OSHA, the explosion was caused by a drill igniting gasoline vapors.

OSHA assessed a "willful" violation of more than $119,000 and several "serious" violations totaling more than $85,000.

The violations were assessed in March 2020.