Owego Strawberry Festival postponed amid pandemic

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The 40th Owego Strawberry Festival has been postponed until 2021.

Organizers say gathering permits required for the festival were becoming unlikely as the pandemic goes on.

Pat Hansen, chair of the festival, says the community's safety was "at the forefront" on the decision to post pone the event.

Additionally, the 5K and Annual Kids' Fun Run was also postponed until 2021.

“We will certainly be reaching out to our entertainers when it is time to reschedule,” said Wendy Post, co-chair to the festival along with Hansen.

Organizers say they are looking forward to next year.

Hisotirc Owego Marketplace President Bradley Crews says they will work to support local merchants that have been affected by the pandemic.

“The mission of The Historic Owego Marketplace is to maintain the Village of Owego as a vital, thriving retail and cultural center and we look forward to carrying on the tradition of our local events and merchant support when it is prudent to do so”, Crews said in a press release sent to 12 News.