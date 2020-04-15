Salvation Army of Binghamton continues to help the hungry during pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Salvation Army of Binghamton's mission is to meet human needs.

That can be a little tough during this time, but its still doing everything it can.

The organization helps some of the people who need it most in our area, mostly addressing food insecurity.

"The homeless population, the helpless population, those who are down on their luck. Really anybody that needs our services we're available to serve," said Captain Joseph Hansen.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Hansen says the Salvation Army has seen three times more people walking through its doors.

"We know that it's impacting families who have lost jobs or have been laid off, so we know it's impacted them but it's nice to be able to give them a ray of hope in that we can be able to provide them with some food," said Hansen.

Despite serving more people, the organization has had to make changes and even some cuts to its programs-- a reality that hurts.

"We're used to getting to know our clients, being with them, just getting to know them and showing them that they're loved and they're cared for," said Hansen.

It's still operating its soup kitchen as takeout only and its food pantry is contactless.

The Salvation Army has even gotten extra help from some local businesses.

"We couldn't do this without the community support and we've had lots of restaurants step up to give us some produce and other foods so we could continue our mission," said Hansen. "We're always dependent on our donors to help us throughout the year. It's really nothing new to us that the community would step up and really support us during a time when it's the most needed," said Hansen.

Some of the businesses who have donated so far include Cracker Barrel, Ruby Tuesday, Traditions, Bimbos Bakeries.

Members of the Union Center Christian Church have also recently donated.

If you are able to make a contribution to the Salvation Army, click here.