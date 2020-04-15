Several shots at snow on the way

Tonight: Snow early. Snow could be moderate to heavy for a short period of time. Snow ends by around 2am for the entire area. Trace to 3” possible with higher elevations, elevated surfaces, and grass seeing the most accumulation. Roads could get see a trace to ½”. Clearing toward morning. Wind: NW 7-12G15 Low: 21-26

Thursday: Sun early. Turning partly sunny and breezy with a slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Wind: NW 8-14G25 High: 35-40

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and unseasonably cold. Wind: W 5-10 Low: 22-26



Forecast Discussion:

A small, but potent, disturbance moves through early tonight and will bring some snow to us. Snowfall begins west to east after about 8pm. Snow could be heavy for a 1-2 hour period with snowfall rates of 1-1.5” per hour possible at peak intensity. This will likely produce wet snow accumulations of a trace to 2 or 3”. Elevation will, as usual with late season snow, play a part in snowfall totals. Valleys are likely closer to the lower end of this range, with higher elevations on the higher end of this range. Grass and elevated surfaces become snow-covered first. If snowfall is of sufficient intensity and duration there could be some minor accumulations on the roads. Expect, at the very least wet roads. As temperatures fall below freezing, it is possible some icy spots could develop, especially bridges and flyovers. Overnight lows will range from 22-27. Some clearing develops after 4am.

Thursday brings some sun early with clouds developing as the day progresses. Highs will be shy of 40 in many spots. Expect a breezy day with gusts to 25mph at times.



A clipper system will slide by us Friday and bring some snow, and possibly a mix or rain, to us. Snow would be wet. There is a chance some rain could still develop, too, depending on exact track. Stay tuned. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Highs stay in the upper 30s near 40.

Sun and clouds are forecast for Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Some rain showers are possible Sunday. The chance of precipitation is 30% with highs in the low 50s.

Monday brings partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Next Tuesday looks like a sun and cloud mix with highs around 50. Toward mid and late next week some signs point toward our weather turning a bit warmer.