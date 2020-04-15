State Police: Counterfeit $100 bills circulating

(WBNG) -- New York State Police are warning state residents the ciculation of fake $100 bills.

State Police say troopers have responded to several complaints of the fake money in February, March and April.

Authorities say in February troopers responded to two reports of businesses in Margaretville and Arkville where a a woman used counterfeit money to make purchases.

In March and April, state police say troopers in Binghamton, Deposit and Marathon responded to complaints of a man using counterfeit money at Dollar Generals in the town of Union, Whitney Point and Marathon.

They also responded to a report of a man using counterfeit money at the Deposit Family Dollar.

Police ask that if you suspect counterfeit activity, do not put yourself in danger contact law enforcement.