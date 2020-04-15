Taking off: Flights to go on as scheduled at Greater Binghamton Airport despite COVID-19 outbreak

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Even with concerns over Detroit becoming a coronavirus hotspot, the Greater Binghamton Airport has no plans to cancel flights.

The regional airport is only doing one flight a day to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport says Mark Heefner, the Commissioner of Aviation for the Greater Binghamton Airport.

This is down from their three flights a day before COVID-19 swept across the country.

Heefner said even though Detroit has seen a spike in cases, the airport is not the epicenter of the outbreak, and the aviation industry has taken increased steps to sanitize and stop the spread.

For example, the amount of time airplanes spend at BGM has increased, and the airport along with Delta and SkyWest are using that time to spray down the planes and ensure the health of everyone.

He says if worst comes to worst, the airport will find a way to ensure a flight every day.

"We have one flight a day and I don't see that going anywhere. If anything they'll divert it to a different airport or a different hub," Heefner told 12 News Wednesday.

He said before the spread of the virus began, the airport was in the best position he's seen to get either larger planes or even flights to another major hub.

It was announced Wednesday the airport was awarded more than $1.35M as part of the federal CARES Act, which Heefner says will be used to help keep the lights on and pay off various improvement project debts.