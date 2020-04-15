Tioga County reports first death from coronavirus, Chenango, Delaware counties give updates

(WBNG) -- The following is updated information on the coronavirus from Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

36 confirmed cases

One death (Reported April 15)

13 people recovered

117 people in mandatory quarantine

3 people are in precautionary quarantine

Chenango County

68 confirmed cases

24 people recovered

177 people are in mandatory quarantine

38 people are in precautionary quarantine

Delaware County