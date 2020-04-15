Tioga County reports first death from coronavirus, Chenango, Delaware counties give updates

Tioga County reports first death from coronavirus, Chenango, Delaware counties give updatesNew
(WBNG) -- The following is updated information on the coronavirus from Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.
The information released varies per county.
Tioga County
- 36 confirmed cases
- One death (Reported April 15)
- 13 people recovered
- 117 people in mandatory quarantine
- 3 people are in precautionary quarantine
Chenango County
- 68 confirmed cases
- 24 people recovered
- 177 people are in mandatory quarantine
- 38 people are in precautionary quarantine
Delaware County
- 58 confirmed cases
- 71 people are in mandatory quarantine
- 1 person in precautionary quarantine