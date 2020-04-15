 Skip to Content

Tioga County reports first death from coronavirus, Chenango, Delaware counties give updates

(WBNG) -- The following is updated information on the coronavirus from Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

  • 36 confirmed cases
  • One death (Reported April 15)
  • 13 people recovered
  • 117 people in mandatory quarantine
  • 3 people are in precautionary quarantine

Chenango County

  • 68 confirmed cases
  • 24 people recovered
  • 177 people are in mandatory quarantine
  • 38 people are in precautionary quarantine

Delaware County

  • 58 confirmed cases
  • 71 people are in mandatory quarantine
  • 1 person in precautionary quarantine

WBNG Staff

