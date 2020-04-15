Tips on reducing energy use and cost while staying home during pandemic

(WBNG) -- While many people are staying home more lately, energy use is going up, but professionals have tips to bring the cost down.

NYSEG is reporting residential energy use is going up as commercial use is actually decreasing. If people are not spending around 40 hours per week at work, then they are spending a lot of that time at home.

In order to help conserve energy, Sure Temp Heating and Air Conditioning had some tips for you at home:

Turn off lights in rooms you are not in

Unplug appliances or devices that are not being used

Close curtains on hot days to keep the room temperature cooler, or keep curtains open on cold days to allow direct sunlight in for heat

Replace filters and maintain equipment to prevent future problems

Turn the temperature down by a few on the thermostat for most of the afternoon to conserve heat

Ed Miller Jr. from Sure Temp Heating and Air Conditioning says it's easy to forget when you've been indoors all day, saying, "When people are going to school and work every day, they're setting their thermostat back while they're not there, but now everyone's home all day...it's 68 to 70 degrees all day long, so of course, you're going to use more energy."

More information on NYSEG regarding the pandemic can be found on it's main website.