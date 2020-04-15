Where’s your stimulus check? Find out here

(CBS/WBNG) -- Americans began receiving their federal stimulus check this week to help them get by during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Internal Revenue Service has a launched a "Get My Payment" service that let's individuals know when they will receive their economic impact payment.

To see when you're getting your stimulus check, click here.

Individuals will need to their 2019 or 2018 tax returns complete the service.

If you are not required to file a tax return, click here, to send direct deposit information to the IRS.