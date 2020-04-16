Binghamton receives $2 million in funding, creates new office in pandemic relief efforts

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced the creation of the Office of Economic Recovery and Development Thursday morning.

The new office replaces the Office of Economic Development and assists with helping Binghamton residents and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It will also aid non-profits.

Mayor David's office says $2 million in federal funds have been allocated to be used for helping the city's residents and businsses.

About $1.4 million of the money comes from Community Development Block Grant and around $577,000 comes from the Emergency Solutions Grant funding.

Both are part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Donald Trump.

The Binghamton Local Development Corporation created a $350,000 fund for 12 months and zero interests available to businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

“The most pressing needs of many families impacted by COVID-19 are paying their rent and utilities,” said Mayor David in a press release sent to 12 News.

“We want to identify as many eligible residents, businesses and nonprofits as possible in advance so we can get these essential funds to those most in need as soon as the City receives authorization from HUD.”

Former Planning Director for the Town of Union and Former Director of Planning, Housing and Community Development in Binghamton Paul Nelson has been hired as a temporary consultant to lead the new office.

Mayor David says Nelson is an "ideal candidate" for the position with his experience.

The city says the Office of Economic Recovery and Development will begin working with stakeholders to determine which non-profits to aid.

To contact Office of Economic Recovery Development for assistance, email erecovery@cityofbinghamton.com or call 607-772-7161 to leave a message.

The mayor's office says the Office of Economic Recovery & Development will last until Mayor David's term is up or until the city exits the recovery period.