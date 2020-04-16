Breezy & Cold

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 0-T” rain, 0-.T” snow 20% High 40 (36-42) Wind NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 24 (22-26) Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow. .10-.25” rain, 1-3” snow 60% High 40 (36-42) Wind W becoming S 5-10 mph

The snow we had last night will end. With more of a trough coming in Thursday, we'll keep the unsettle weather in the forecast with a few mixed rain and snow showers. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

A low will track in from the west Friday. This will give us our best chance of rain and snow in the seven day forecast. As this low moves out, we will have early clouds Saturday but sunshine will be increasing.

A cold front will give us a mix of sun and clouds along with a few mixed showers Sunday. We'll have mostly cloudy skies Monday with more sunshine Tuesday. A larger low to our south will give us clouds and showers by Wednesday.

