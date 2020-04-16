Sidney Central School District teacher makes masks for local fire/EMS & hospitals

SIDNEY (WBNG)- A Sidney Central School teacher is now making masks for hospitals, fire departments and EMS departments in our area.

According to the school's website their high school technology teacher Christine Race, is making masks using a 3D printer.

The masks are created by using overhead transparency sheets from teachers who donated them.

Once Race had the materials she needed to make them she made a template and used a standard hole punch to attach them to frames. When it came time to make the straps for the masks she used cut up shirts that were scraps.

In a statement the Superintendent of the school Eben Bullock said,

“I’m glad that Mrs. Race could utilize her time and school district resources and help out first responders and health workers in our Sidney community.”

Two dozen masks went to the UHS in Sidney, one dozen went to the Sidney EMS, Sidney Center EMS and Oxford EMS.

She said she would like to continue to make more masks.

