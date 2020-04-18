Elderwood at Waverly reports 25 resident cases of coronavirus, plus 11 employees

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Elderwood at Waverly said Saturday there are now more than two dozen cases of coronavirus in residents at its facility.

As of Saturday, 11 new cases were confirmed, which brings the total number to 25. The new positive cases were revealed as a result of a new initiative conducted by Elderwood involving widespread testing of asymptomatic residents. Elderwood said that through this new initiative, there were 28 negative tests.

Elderwood at Waverly said the people who came back with a positive test for the virus are now staying in isolation units.

In addition to residents, the facility said 11 employees have come down with the virus since March.

The facility said they have conducted additional testing in collaboration with Guthrie Laboratory Services, and they will be partnering with Guthrie to help with follow-up procedures including telehealth visits.

Elderwood at Waverly said they have contacted the families of residents who tested positive for the virus, giving them the status of their current condition. The facility also said they have distributed additional devices such as iPads to allow resident to connect with their loved ones.

The facility said they have been in close contact with Tioga County health officials as well as the New York State Department of Health about the new cases.

Additionally, the facility said they have implemented extensive isolation and infection protocol in line with the CDC and New York State Department of Health's guidelines.

Elderwood at Waverly said residents will be monitored closely for symptoms and will continue to get tested. They also said that all communal activities have been canceled and extra precautions have been put in place by clinical staff.

The facility said they have been in close contact with local and state health officials to ensure that they get access to adequate personal protective equipment.

