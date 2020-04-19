Broome County addresses new COVID-19 developments

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a press conference to discuss new coronavirus developments on Sunday.

Garnar said that the county has built up the contact tracing team. This team helps track an individual's history of where they went leading up to their positive coronavirus test.

Initially, the team consisted of less than 10 members, but to date, it consists of about 25 members. Garnar said the goal is to continue to build this team in the next few months.

Additionally, Garnar suggested that community members create a log, including locations visited each day and when. He also said the county is working on bringing groups together to create masks for individuals who cannot get them. Garnar also said calling 211 is a resource for finding out where one can get masks.

Health Department Director Rebecca Kaufman addressed Saturday's announcement of a Vestal Walmart employee who tested positive. Kaufman said essential workers can continue to work following exposure as long as they are following proper guidelines.

Additionally, Kaufman discussed the effectiveness of face masks. She said there isn't enough data since Cuomo's executive order went into effect on Friday, but the masks are protective.

Kaufman said the masks protect individuals in the community from one another. She also said that young children should wear face coverings instead of face masks. Kaufman also said that if children are outside and social distancing, they do not need to wear a mask.

