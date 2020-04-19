Chenango County adds one additional COVID-19 case

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department released an update on coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

The Chenango County Health Department reported 77 total positive cases, which brings that number up by one from Saturday.

The health department said there are 135 individuals in mandatory quarantine, which is a decrease of four from Saturday. They also said to date there are 51 individuals in precautionary quarantine, which is an increase of 16 from the previous report.

County health officials reported one additional recovery, which brings that total to 44. They said the number of hospitalized individuals remains at nine. The health department said 462 tests have been administered in the county to date.

