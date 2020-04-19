How COVID-19 is changing the college decision process

(WBNG) -- Mackenzie Shields is a senior at Maine-Endwell High School and is looking to attend college in the fall.

However, the traditional college visit to campus to see facilities, dorm rooms and interact with students has been tabled as many campuses have closed and moved classes online.

This shift has made it difficult for Shields to decide where she wants to go to school.

"I did get to visit a few campuses. There were a couple up in Boston that I went and visited before [coronavirus]," Shields said. "But a lot of the others I did not get a chance to. I waited on the decisions, and now I realize that that's not going to be possible."

The question of 'How to attract students to college when they cannot visit?' is one interim director of Admissions Maja Szostak and her team at SUNY Broome has worked tirelessly to answer.

"What we've created is a virtual tour that we will be showcasing for the first time at our spring open house," Szostak said.

The virtual tour will pair alongside a panel of professionals from across SUNY Broome's campus, each helping to provide insight and help to answer questions prospective students may have.

"We hope that students do enjoy it," Szostak said. "We hope that students do tune in, ask those questions, watch those webinars, watch those interviews, and connect with professionals that they need to connect with."

SUNY Broome currently offers students a virtual tour of campus housing.

That online offering is something Shields has encountered often throughout her collegiate search.

"A lot of websites do have a virtual tour option where they have prerecorded some of the tour guides just talking about the areas and like a 360-degree view of some of the areas of campus," Shields said.

But a lack of a true visit to campus is still something Shields thinks about.

"You can't really tell from the virtual presentation," Shields said. "You can still see what the campus looks like, but not necessarily the social feel of it. Not being able to do that necessarily for the other schools will definitely affect the process."

While Szostak understands the college decision process has changed, she is optimistic virtual resources can be beneficial to help students make their choice.

"I feel like the students who are looking at college right now just need to make sure that they are looking at everything we're providing them on the website," Szostak said.

