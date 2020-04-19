Local family builds Lego city from the ground up

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Aaron Miller is the dad to eight-year-old Emily and six-year-old Brayden. The three have found a way to stay fun and creative during the coronavirus quarantine.

"We were building Legos in the living room, and then my wife got tired of stepping on Legos all the time," said Aaron Miller.

Something that started as a hobby has now become a passion. The three have built an entire Lego city from the ground up.

"It's just something we like to do. A fun hobby to do together with the kids and stuff, so we started building and it's just kind of grown from there," said Aaron.

This is nothing new for the trio, they have been building Legos for the last two years. If you take a close look at their creation, you are bound to find some familiar buildings.

"I like the design of the Security Mutual building in Binghamton, so we built that," said Aaron.

For Emily, she said the hardest part of building the city was, "deciding where everything goes."

The Miller's have taken their talents viral, putting videos of the process on Youtube and garnering almost 1,200 views per video.

"I think we were just excited to share some of the stuff we've been doing creatively, and it's been exciting to see the growth and stuff on the channel," said Aaron.

A process that has surely kept them busy while being quarantined at home, "we tiled the streets, we put in a campground," Emily said as they continue to cherish valuable time together.

"It's ton of fun."