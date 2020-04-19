Shielding the community: Facebook group working to sew masks for the public after Gov. Cuomo’s order

(WBNG) -- Todd Quigley of Endicott says when he heard about Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order stating that all people must wear a face covering while out in public when unable to maintain social distancing, he saw a need in Broome County.

Quigley is one of the founders of the COVID-19 Broome County NY Support group we told you about a few weeks ago.

"We asked several people around the area where you can go out and get masks, and it's only the people making them," he said. "We had two groups making masks for health care and essential employees, so I knew there would be an initial demand and they wouldn't be able to handle it."

That's when Quigley says he got on Facebook and started a subgroup of his Broome County COVID-19 Support page dedicated specifically to making masks for the public.

"I have these ten mask makers, and they go to the oldest comment first, and they contact the person and they make the masks for them," he said.

Now with more than 600 requests, volunteers like Melissa Devendorf of Conklin are working around the clock to keep up with the demand.

"I'm just making masks and running them around. I've been out to Port Crane and Greene today and out to Endwell later," she said. "I'm just doing what I can."

With all of those requests -- some of them asking for multiple masks, Quigley says he's urging the public to be patient as they wait. He's also urging them to jump in and make some masks themselves.

"If they want to help out, they simply comment on the post where all of the other mask makers are located, make a comment to let me know they're there, and I'll reach out to them and we'll get them in."

Quigley says if you'd like to get involved or donate much-needed supplies like fabric and elastic, you can do so by joining the group here.

