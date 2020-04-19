Showers expected early tonight, with gradually clearing skies Monday

Monday: More clouds in the AM, with gradual clearing to partly cloudy skies in the PM. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 52 (48-55)

Monday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds: S 3-5 mph, Low: 34 (31-37)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers, a t-storm is also possible. High: 51, Low: 26

Forecast Discussion

A departing storm system off of the East Coast will funnel some more clouds in for Monday morning, especially east of I-81. After a cloudier start, skies will gradually clear out for a return of some sunshine Monday afternoon. Expect slightly cooler conditions with northwest winds tomorrow. A decently potent storm system will be arriving early Tuesday, so precipitation is now likely going to hold off Monday night. This low will have a strong cold front with it, which should swing through in the early afternoon. There is a chance we see a few thunderstorms along this front that could have strong wind gusts, but this will mostly bring a quick round of rain. Much colder air will be behind this front, dropping temperatures quickly the rest of the day, down into the 20's by Wednesday morning. Breezy northwest winds could lead to a few lake effect snow showers overnight into Wednesday as well.

Chilly and breezy conditions continue Wednesday, but overall we'll be quiet. Plenty of uncertainty remains for the late week, as a low is set to pass southeast of us. Just how close it gets will determine how much rain we see. Right now, we're likely to see scattered showers late Thursday, the most decent shot of rain will arrive Thursday night continuing into Friday morning, before drying out late Friday. Next weekend will be similar to the last couple of days, with dry conditions next Saturday before a slight chance of showers next Sunday.