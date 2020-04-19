Trump says he’s close to a deal with Congress on virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says his administration and Congress are getting close to a deal on an aid package of up to $450 billion.

The money would boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he is hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the program back up by midweek.

The proposed deal would add roughly $300 billion for the government's Paycheck Protection Program. An additional $50 billion would be appropriated for small-business disaster loans.