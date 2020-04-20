Active weather continues

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. High 52 (48-54) Wind N becoming NW 3-8 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear becoming partly cloudy. Low 34 (30-36) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Falling temperatures. .10-.25” 80% High 50 Wind SW becoming W 15-25 mph

The cold front that gave us clouds and showers will continue moving to the southeast. As it does so, we'll have improving weather today with skies becoming mostly sunny. We'll have partly cloudy skies tonight.

A cold front will come through Tuesday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms with the potential for some gusty winds. We'll have early highs with falling temperatures. The precipitation will wind down as snow showers. Some of these will linger into Wednesday.

We'll be cool, just below season average for the rest of the forecast, but a series of lows will keep clouds and rain in the forecast for Thursday and into Sunday.

