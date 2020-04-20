Broome County Health Department details its contact tracing team

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department has a contact tracing team that helps identify who may have come in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will call an individual and ask them a series of questions along the line of:

Where have you been?

What do you do?

Who have you come into contact with?

When it comes to the case of a public worker or retail worker who has contracted COVID-19 the team utilizes a CDC guideline and some store footage if they can get it.

"We try to see who has been within 6 feet of that person for 10 plus minutes, that's a CDC guideline we use and, at times we are able to use footage from a retail store or interviewing a patient and their co workers to figure out how much exposure happened," says Rebecca Kaufman, the Director of Public Health at the Health Department.

If the Health Department can't confirm how many people the worker may have come into contact with, then the health department will release a public health statement.