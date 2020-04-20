Coronavirus deaths rise with addition of probable deaths in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State health officials in Pennsylvania say their statewide total of coronavirus-associated deaths now stands at 1,112 with the addition of 276 new deaths because electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported.

Dr. Rachel Levine, the commonwealth's health secretary, said Sunday there have been at least 1,200 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total above 32,200. Levine said the majority of the deaths "did not occur overnight."

Levine emphasized that the department was basing decisions on trends in the data indicating the effectiveness of mitigation efforts.

The department says more than 460 of the total deaths have happened in residents of nursing homes or personal care facilities.

Levine said seniors at those facilities are most at risk.