Coronavirus presents additional challenges to cancer patients

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Cancer patients battling the disease have to take extra precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 may pose an even bigger threat to those who are immunocompromised.

Brandy Davis has been fighting Grade 4 Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, since September 2017.

Davis receives avastin injections every two weeks, a form of chemotherapy she has been treating her cancer with for about two years.

This treatment typically takes two and a half hours, but with extra safety measures being taken during the COVID-19 outbreak, Brandy has to spend that time alone.

"It can get pretty lonely. Like I said, 2 1/2 hours of just sitting there and contemplating anything that goes through my head at that particular point. I like to be kept company during that time, and I can't right now."

Brandy only leaves her house for doctors appointments, receiving treatment at Broome Oncology.

"When I get to the office, they take my temperature and ask me if I've been sick or in contact with anybody that has been," she says.

Brandy has two children who are also making sacrifices to keep their mother safe.

"They stay, pretty much even in the house, six feet away from me at most times. She's (her daughter) had a couple of moments where it's like mom I want to give you a hug, but I can't," Brandy says.

For cancer patients, the coronavirus may not be their biggest worry, and Brandy says her doctors have not brought it up to her because they do not want to add more stress.

"It's in the back of my mind but it's not up front yet, not something I need to stress about," Brandy tells 12 News.

Brandy chooses to keep a positive mindset, even during the most difficult of times.

"If I'm going to get it, I'm going to get it. I take the same thinking that I did when I was diagnosed with cancer, it happened for a reason," Brandy told 12 News.

Brandy receives MRI's every few months to check on the status of her tumor, and said if she needs additional treatment or services, her doctors are there to make sure everything is taken care of amid the COVID-19 crisis.

