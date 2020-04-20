Daily workouts: How a Binghamton High School teacher is keeping her students active

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Schools made the transition to online learning last month, providing their students with virtual resources and materials.

But for hands-on classes like physical education, that could be tough.

Phys Ed. teacher at Binghamton High School, Melinda Ligeikis, is making it work.

"We were really starting to rack our brains on how can we keep these kids engaged, keep them active, and keep them healthy while school is closed?" she said.

Mrs. Ligeikis came up with the idea to post daily workout videos to her Twitter.

"I thought it would be important for my students to see me so that they could relate to me, they could connect, they could see, look I'm doing it from home you could do it from home too, with little to no equipment really," she said.

All kinds of workouts are covered, from indoor push-up challenges, to fun workouts outdoors.

"I put on some summer clothes, I also brought out some sand pails and I incorporated the sand pails into the workout, named some of the exercises silly things like crab walks. Just to keep things fresh and exciting and lighthearted," said Ligeikis.

While physical education classes have changed over the years, Ligeikis said she never thought it would come to this.

"I certainly never saw it where I would be teaching from right here, this is where I do my Twitter videos in my living room, among the chaos of my house, in two minute segments," she said.

Classes have become a challenge both teachers and students are welcoming with open arms.

"The hope is that they find something that they like, find something that they're passionate about and then they can realize that this is a lifetime activity," said Ligeikis.

With the videos posted on Twitter, they're not just accessible to students, anyone can watch them for a quick workout idea.