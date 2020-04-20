Greene woman donates antibodies to help others beat coronavirus

(WBNG) -- One Southern Tier woman has returned home to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Kristina Guglielmo grew up in Greene but moved west to Arizona, where in March she tested positive for the virus. After two weeks of isolating in her room and not being able to sleep, she has since made a full recovery.

While visiting her son back home, she heard about a new program, a chance for survivors like her to help others in their fights against the virus.

"They're taking the antibodies out of your plamsa and giving blood transfusions to people who are sick to help fight the virus off," Guglielmo told 12 News. "My blood will help three blood transfusions, and sometimes one person will need three blood transfusions."

She said she is a home healthcare nurse by trade, so helping people is both her job and her passion, and she's happy to be helping back home in Upstate New York.

The transfusions work by matching Guglielmo with someone of the same blood type. The antibodies from her body have already helped fight off the virus, so by donating them to someone else, it can help them build up the same kind of defensive response.