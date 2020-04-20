Manufacturing PPE: How the Raymond Corp is arming health care workers

GREENE (WBNG) -- The Raymond Corporation fired up a few of their 3D printers and have started to print face shields for health care workers and nursing home workers.

The idea started from an Engineer Josh Smith, his mother, who is a nursing professor at SUNY Morrisville, asked if Raymond could print face shields for her.

Josh Smith began to play around with the idea and got the rest of the engineering team involved.

Raymond then fired up three of their 3D printers and, using 3D filament, began to print and assemble face shield kits.

"We had 3 different printers we could fire up all at once, taking some simple spools of plastic 3D filament and producing these things, the actual mask itself the face shield part is food grade plastic sheeting, it ends up being a pretty simple thing, you can see what it looks like, its nothing complicated," said Michael Field, the President and CEO of the Raymond Corporation.

Raymond is manufacturing 2,000 of these face sheild kits, and will donate them to Hospitals in the Binghamton area, Norwich and even select nursing homes.

The company has already distributed 1,000 of face shields.