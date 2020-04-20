Public hearing on industrial zoning code in Endicott postponed

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Village of Endicott's board meeting was ready to hold a public hearing regarding newly recycling and guidelines additions to the village's industrial zoning code.

In the Zoom meeting on Monday, dozens of people joined in on the call to hear what the Village of Endicott board was ready to address. However, it was quickly announced that the public hearing on additions to zoning codes regarding recycling and other guidelines will be postponed to Monday, May 4.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says the board received information on regarding the addition to recycling and guidelines to the village's existing industrial code just shortly before the meeting. Jackson said because the information came so closely before the hearing, there was very little time to review and rescheduled it to have a more thorough hearing in May.

The public hearing is expected to be held through a Zoom call on Monday, Mat 4, since this pandemic has prohibited people meeting in groups.

Questions can be submitted to mayorssec@endicott.ny.com before and during the meeting.