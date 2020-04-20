Strong cold front on the way Tuesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear early. Clouds increase. Wind: SE 2-7 Low: 29-35

Tuesday: 90% chance of rain, possibly a gusty thunderstorm. Chance of mixed or snow showers in the afternoon. Turning windy. Wind: S->NW 12-17G30-35 High: 45-51

Tuesday Night: Slight chance of a few snow showers. Breezy and unseasonably cold. Wind: NW 8-13G25 Low: 22-27

Forecast Discussion:



Quiet weather continues tonight before turning more active and unsettled Tuesday. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the 20s to mid 30s.



A strong cold front will cross the area west to east tomorrow afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. There are some strong winds about 5,000ft above the ground and any heavy rain or even a thunderstorm could cause these winds to move toward the ground. Widespread severe weather is NOT expected. There is a slightly better chance of a gusty storm southeast of Binghamton as the front arrives a bit later in the afternoon allowing for slightly more instability to build there. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. It turns much colder Tuesday night with lows in the 20s along with a chance of some lake effect flurries or snow showers.



Wednesday brings some sunshine, but highs could struggle to reach into the low 40s under a chilly northwest wind.

Thursday’s forecast is looking like a north-south precipitation challenge. Guidance suggests a thin strip of precipitation near our area while a large low pressure slides eastward through the Mid-Atlantic States. If this storm moves farther north, rain chances increase for us. Farther south, the chances decrease. The chance of rain now is 30% near Binghamton, but 60% south. Highs stay around 50.



Friday the storm moves away and some brief clearing should develop later in the day before more clouds and rain chances return for Saturday and Sunday. The precipitation chances this weekend are 30% with highs in the low 50s.



