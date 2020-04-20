“There’s no such word as can’t”: Vestal fifth grader sews masks for community, born with one hand

VESTAL (WBNG) -- One Vestal fifth grader is sewing masks for the community during the coronavirus crisis, and she does so with just one hand.

Annie Myers is a motivated 12-year-old who loves her dog Sammy.

After her mom started sewing masks for those in need, Annie decided to try it out.

With little to no experience, Annie set a goal to sew 10 masks, and she sews with just one hand.

"It's not that hard actually, it's pretty easy, it's normal to me since I've had this my for whole life and so I kind of get used to it," explained Annie, "it's not a big deal to be honest."

Annie's mother Kim Myers adds, "Annie has never thought of it, anything as a big deal, she's just like this is it and she's always been incredible about saying okay this is what I'm going to do, how do I need to do it to fit my situation?"

The fifth grader said there's one small piece of advice she keeps in mind when trying new things, "My mom taught me this phrase, there's no such word as can't and you can do anything if you try."

For Annie, however, the project isn't about her.

"I want to help and do as much as I can," she said.