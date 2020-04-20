Thinking of adopting a pet during quarantine? Here’s what you need to know

(WBNG) -- If you're feeling those isolation blues, finding a new companion could help with loneliness. However, before adopting a pet, the Broome County Humane Society says you need to be prepared.

"Animals cost us something every year outside of just food and the supplies they need. Every year they need vaccines, you have to be prepared for the unexpected, whether you're getting a dog from a shelter or from a breeder, sometimes they have health conditions that you can't anticipate," said Broome County Humane Society Executive Director Karen Matson.

Marvin Diaz, a Vestal resident, adopted a new puppy, Theo, in late March during the pandemic. He says his family planned to have a puppy, but the pandemic still brought a few challenges.

"Going to a vet, that was the only thing. We called the next day after we got them, and they said as of that Friday, veterinary medicine had become a non-essential type of business unless it was for emergency situations," said Diaz.

Diaz says a new puppy need a lot of time and attention that will last beyond any time spent in quarantine.

"I know the next month or so we might be at home, but a dog is going to be around for more than a month or two. This is a long-term commitment and I think that's an important thing to realize," said Diaz.

After the pandemic, the humane society says they're finding ways to help so animals don't have to be returned.

"We have ample food and supplies to help people in need right now, so hopefully the number of animals being turned over for those type of reasons can stay low because we do have some resources to help out," said Matson.

If you're looking to adopt, you can visit the Broome County Humane Society's website.