Upper Front Street Lowe’s employee tests positive for the coronavirus

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A spokesperson for Lowe's has confirmed with 12 News that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee works at the 1318 Upper Front St. location.

Lowe's say the employee is quarantined and is receiving care. The company says the employee has not worked since April 10.

The spokesperson tells 12 News employees who worked closely with the employee that tested positive have been put on paid leave.

As of April 20, the store remains open to customers.