‘We’re bleeding money’: JCC, YMCA hopeful summer camps will open

(WBNG) -- For local centers like the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton, not only do families rely on them for childcare, but they rely on community support to keep the lights on.

"The revenue we depend on is generated by the programs and without the programs we have no revenue," said executive director Sheryl Brumer. "It's been devastating. We're bleeding money."

Dan Smith, fund development coordinator for the Broome County YMCA says that it's important for local community centers to survive because once stay at home orders are lifted and parents go back to work their programs will once again be needed.

"It's important for us to survive because people are going to need us at the end of this," Smith says.

Smith says that need may come sooner than we think.

The YMCA is currently working to make sure that if restrictions are lifted at any point during the summer they'll be able to provide care through their summer camp program.

"We're going to be ready the minute the governor and whatever executive order he puts in place, the CDC whatever they put in place, to make sure we're going to be able to run these programs for the kids during the summer," he said.

Meanwhile staff at the J.C.C. say running their summer camp would not only be a lifeline for parents, but also for the center as they struggle to survive the crisis.

"We might be able to open our camp this summer but if we can't that will be extremely devastating because we have an amazing summer camp," Brumer said told 12 News.

Either way she says, staff are hopeful the J.C.C will make it through the crisis.

"I've been here forty years and I can't tell you how many times we've been in a place where we didn't think we'd come back and we always do," she said. "That's because we have such a supportive board and amazing community and we always come through."

Both summer camps are currently open for registration and the J.C.C. is accepting donations. You can register or donate by clicking here.