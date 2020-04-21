Big changes could come to Spiedie Fest this year due to pandemic

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- With the pandemic getting in the way of special events this year, organizers of Spiedie Fest say they are working with the constant changes throughout the crisis.

Spiedie Fest was set to celebrate its 36th year at Otsiningo Park this August. However, organizers say it could be different this summer.

Event coordinator, Dave Pessagno, has been involved in the festival since its beginning and says it's sad to see events like this and Strawberry Festival change because of the pandemic. He says the biggest thing they are looking to move the dates to September, so they can better predict what is going to happen.

"We can see what it's like in five months," said Pessagno. "Spiedie Fest is a hug economic impact for our area as well, so I've always wanted to try it when the SUNY kids are back."

Pessagno says if they were to hold it in September, it would not interfere with LUMA's dates. As for the concert, he says they had artists lined up for the music, but will have to look it over again, since most performers' schedules are changing.

He says they will be keeping people's safety in mind, even if the festival is much different with people having to practice social distancing and organizers providing hand-washing stations.

"The Southern Tier has been through a lot. We've all gotten through troubled times and we're going to get through this as whole together as well," said Pessagno.

Pessagno says he plans to go over the plans with Broome County officials and the planning board to make sure they sort through every option they have.