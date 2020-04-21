Broome County Sheriff’s Office warns of potentially fatal consequences if drivers don’t slow down

(WBNG) -- With efforts to control the coronavirus speeding up across the country, the Broome County Sheriff's Office wants to slow down local drivers.

The sheriff's office said because more people are staying at home and there are less cars on the road, some drivers have begun speeding at recklessly dangerous speeds. Captain Kathleen Newcomb said her deputies have reported some drivers have been caught going more than 100 miles per hour recently.

Even with less traffic on the roads, Capt. Newcomb said there are always reasons not to speed and pay better attention to your surroundings.

"Drivers, especially young drivers, aren't as aware and cognizant of people around them or things around them like residences or things like that so you always have to remember that," Newcomb told 12 News Tuesday.

She cited examples such as children running out into the street unexpectedly as reasons to always slow down, especially in residential areas.

Additionally, Captain Newcomb reported the driver of the fatal tractor trailer crash on I-81 Friday was going the posted speed limit, and things could have gone much worse if he hadn't been following the law.

She said the sheriff's office will be conducting additional speed details in the near future as a way to ensure drivers are slowing down.