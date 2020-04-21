Colder weather continues with occasional snow showers – but for how long?

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow showers. Windy and cold. Wind: NW 10-17G35 Low: 22-27

Wednesday: Chance of morning snow showers. Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. Wind: NW 12-17G35 High: 37-41

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of snow showers toward morning. Wind: W 2-7 Low: 23-27





Forecast Discussion:

Colder weather is will build in tonight with some scattered snow showers in between breaks of clear sky. It will remain breezy with gusts as high as 30-35mph at times. Overnight lows drop into the 20s.

Wednesday brings some sunshine, but highs struggle to reach 40 under a chilly northwest wind. Some lingering morning snow showers are possible. Wednesday night some snow showers could develop toward morning. Lows drop into the 20s. The chance of snow is 30%.

Rain chances are around 30% early Thursday under cloudy skies. By the afternoon the chance of rain increases to 60%. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday’s forecast has changed substantially. We’re introduced a 70% chance of rain early in the day and taper it to 30% in the afternoon. Our guidance has come into a bit better agreement with the timing and location of an area of low pressure responsible for the rain. Highs stay in the 40s.

Saturday looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Rain showers returns Sunday with a 60% chance of precipitation. Depending on temperature set up in the atmosphere, there could be some snow mixing in, especially over the higher terrain.

Monday brings sun and clouds and Tuesday partial sunshine is expected. Highs Monday reach into the upper 40s and into the low 50s by Tuesday.