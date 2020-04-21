Cuomo: Reopening N.Y. will be based on region

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the reopening of New York will happen on a regional basis.

The governor says not all parts of New York are affected by the coronavirus equally and its "logical" to make reopening decisions based on region.

We will make reopening decisions in New York State on a regional basis.



We recognize not all regions are impacted with COVID-19 in the same way.



It's the logical thing to do. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 21, 2020

Additionally, Cuomo says the state will begin to permit elective-outpatient treatment in hospitals and counties.

This measure is limited to where a surge in COVID-19 cases is not foreseen.

Cuomo says this will help preserve beds for coronavirus patients.

NEW: We will allow elective outpatient treatment in counties & hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near future.



This strategy will preserve beds for COVID patients.



Excludes NYC and Erie, Albany, Dutchess, Westchester, Rockland, Suffolk & Nassau County. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 21, 2020

Erie, Albany, Dutchess, Westchester, Rockland Suffolk, Nassau counties and New York City are excluded and will not allow elective surgeries soon.

The state will continue to move medical equipment where needed, Cuomo says, but the number of New Yorkers being hospitalized for the virus continues to trend downward.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo will be in Washington D.C to discuss virus testing.

The governor says state government should oversee testing in their states but its up to the federal government to fix international testing-supply issues.

Cuomo says different testing machines require different chemicals to test for the virus and the lack of testing supplies internationally is making it hard to reach max capacity on testing.

Testing is a key component to reopening the state, Cuomo says.